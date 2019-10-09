Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total transaction of $9,045,380.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total value of $15,219,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,794 shares of company stock worth $28,629,079. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $592.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $639.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.00.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.