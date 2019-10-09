Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 165,092 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,092 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Loews Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 158,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $1,947,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

EGO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,654. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $173.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.76 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 84.44%. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

