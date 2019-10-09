Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,035 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,159,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $425,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $500,463.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,387 shares of company stock worth $12,761,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $81.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

