Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stake Lessened by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Total comprises about 2.3% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 19.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Total by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 648,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 63,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Total by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 196,836 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Total by 19.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Total by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

