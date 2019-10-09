Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 30.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after buying an additional 51,447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 26.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 34.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 97,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage by 27.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 77,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.76. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.97.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

