Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.16. The stock had a trading volume of 110,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $192.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

