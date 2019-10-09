Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 292 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,181. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.85 and a 200-day moving average of $240.32. The stock has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.