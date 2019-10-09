Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.42. 688,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,538. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

