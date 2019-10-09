TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $11.00 price target on TransAlta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.56 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.031 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -22.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 244,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 71,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

