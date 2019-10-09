TransAlta Renewables Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

TSE RNW traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 80,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$14.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.64.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

RNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.41.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.