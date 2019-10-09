Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.95

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.95 and traded as low as $76.02. Transense Technologies shares last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 28,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.95.

About Transense Technologies (LON:TRT)

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.