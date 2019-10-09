TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the period. TransMedics Group makes up approximately 4.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.01% of TransMedics Group worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $190,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $314,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TMDX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 19,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94. TransMedics Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

