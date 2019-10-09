Travala (AVA) One Day Volume Tops $18,922.00

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038892 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.05602508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000255 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

AVA is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com.

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

