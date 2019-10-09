Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.01. Traverse Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 892,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Get Traverse Energy alerts:

Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Traverse Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traverse Energy Company Profile (CVE:TVL)

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Traverse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traverse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.