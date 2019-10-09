Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 740 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Assurant by 14.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 35.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Assurant by 78.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1,476.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $127.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

