Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FAF opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $60.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

