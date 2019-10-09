Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $2.73 Million in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $1,520,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,946 shares in the company, valued at $131,810,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $81,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,377 shares of company stock worth $18,967,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $170.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $215.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.