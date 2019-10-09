Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

