Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases Shares of 51,030 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,030 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CREE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cree by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Cree by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 96,111 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 0.91. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

