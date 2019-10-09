Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 2.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Popular by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Popular by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Popular by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. 685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,986. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $614.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Popular’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

