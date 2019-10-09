Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 16,185 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,652,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188,117 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. 14,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

