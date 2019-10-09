Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Edison International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Edison International by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 193,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 91,398 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 84,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.