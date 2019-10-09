Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $784,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,448 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.24. 760,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

