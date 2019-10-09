Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $237,280,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2,206.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,070,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,793,000 after buying an additional 2,937,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 62.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,187,000 after buying an additional 2,148,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $24,810,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after buying an additional 973,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

M stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.02. 848,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,088,670. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

