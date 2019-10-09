TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in First Horizon National by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First Horizon National by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Horizon National by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after purchasing an additional 616,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $854,548.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,588.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $622,236.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,616 shares of company stock worth $4,409,979 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

