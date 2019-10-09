Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.70 Per Share

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Troy Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.69. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.81 ($1.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.47. The stock has a market cap of $242.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.