TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

