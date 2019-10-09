TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,573 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,946. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

