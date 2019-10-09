TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,838 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

NYSE KO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 243,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,449,007. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $233.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

