TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,236 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 62,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.31. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,757. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $149.55 and a 1 year high of $179.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.89.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6326 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

