Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $327,000 Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Allergan were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 1,665.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,265 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 7,332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 966,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,783,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,878,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after purchasing an additional 726,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $167.63. 264,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,180. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.15.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

