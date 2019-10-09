Ubiq (UBQ) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $5,806.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00001057 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

