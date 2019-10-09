UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,365 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 53.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,205,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $18,291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 149.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Guggenheim set a $462.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.29.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total transaction of $5,596,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $18,651,425. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $371.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.90. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $230.93 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

