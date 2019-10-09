UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 13,828 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,493,000 after acquiring an additional 596,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,464,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,603,000 after acquiring an additional 91,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,815,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,054,000 after acquiring an additional 584,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,638,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,055.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $48,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,835 shares of company stock valued at $220,545 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

