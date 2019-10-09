UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 17,789 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 264,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 152,339 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 26,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 526.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $157,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $137,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,202.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

