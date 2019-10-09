UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,231 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Verint Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $170,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.