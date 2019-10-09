UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of EnerSys worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 43,859.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 142,106 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.59.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

