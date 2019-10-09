UBS Group AG Acquires 9,808 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of Main Street Capital worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.62%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

