UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the period.

Shares of PK stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.81%.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

