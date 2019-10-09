UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 596,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.65, for a total value of $2,827,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,375,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.11, for a total value of $2,535,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,587.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,104 shares of company stock worth $14,357,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.28. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

