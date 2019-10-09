UBS Group AG Purchases 197,669 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,554 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 470.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 67,434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $796,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $18.27.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1517 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

