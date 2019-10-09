UBS Group AG Purchases 25,199 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of Moelis & Co worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.98. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.84 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $589,641.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

