UBS Group AG Raises Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,594,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVXY opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

