UBS Group AG Sells 132,859 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,859 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.86% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,697,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,047,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $38.97.

