UBS Group AG Sells 24,187 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 39,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.