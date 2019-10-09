UBS Group AG Sells 90,516 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,516 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after acquiring an additional 282,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 488,600 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,952,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.