ugChain Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. ugChain has a market cap of $1.27 million and $208,950.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ugChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ugChain has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038209 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.15 or 0.06180691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001061 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016628 BTC.

ugChain Profile

ugChain (UGC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

