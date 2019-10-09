Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $26,166.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Ultra has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $26,166.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,202.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.02827945 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00606216 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,196,320 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.