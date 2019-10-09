Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.10

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.13, with a volume of 46805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.47. The firm has a market cap of $440.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.62.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$610.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$611.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Uni Select Inc will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio is 89.79%.

About Uni Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

