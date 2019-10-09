United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,758,216,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,944,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,559,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.46.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

